Construction starting on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction of a new World War II memorial in Myrtle Beach is underway, according to officials.

The City of Myrtle Beach provided an update on Sunday, saying that construction of the memorial at Warbird Park is beginning.

Officials also provided a photo showing a fenced area that outlines the 2,000-square-foot memorial site.

The city added that construction isn’t expected to impact operations at the park.

Included in the memorial is a wall with each side focusing on a different part of World War II history. The right side would focus more on the old airfield where The Market Common now stands, which was one of several in South Carolina during the war.

Other features include displays for more regional stories from the war, a map marking famous battles along with benches and flags for each military branch. A centerpiece sculpture is also in the works, but will likely be installed after construction is completed.

The space will also include room to bring in chairs for special events and ceremonies.

Construction was set to begin in June after being pushed back from an original March start date.

Latest rendering of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial (Bolton & Menk, Inc. / DDC Engineers)

