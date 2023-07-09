Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Construction starting on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial, city says

(City of Myrtle Beach // Bolton & Menk, Inc. / DDC Engineers)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction of a new World War II memorial in Myrtle Beach is underway, according to officials.

The City of Myrtle Beach provided an update on Sunday, saying that construction of the memorial at Warbird Park is beginning.

Officials also provided a photo showing a fenced area that outlines the 2,000-square-foot memorial site.

The city added that construction isn’t expected to impact operations at the park.

Construction is beginning on the World War II Memorial at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park. The fence shown here outlines...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Included in the memorial is a wall with each side focusing on a different part of World War II history. The right side would focus more on the old airfield where The Market Common now stands, which was one of several in South Carolina during the war.

Other features include displays for more regional stories from the war, a map marking famous battles along with benches and flags for each military branch. A centerpiece sculpture is also in the works, but will likely be installed after construction is completed.

The space will also include room to bring in chairs for special events and ceremonies.

Construction was set to begin in June after being pushed back from an original March start date.

Latest rendering of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Latest rendering of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial(Bolton & Menk, Inc. / DDC Engineers)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Boiling Springs
Man holding child hostage shot, killed by deputies, officials say
Myrtle Beach tourism expect to see an increase of tourist compared to the last two years
‘There is trash everywhere’: Volunteers pick up trash for Myrtle Beach’s ‘Friday after the 4th’ clean up

Latest News

Socastee community mourns loss of beloved basketball coach
Deputies investigating Georgetown County shooting; 1 hurt
Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation
Strong storms possible today
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon