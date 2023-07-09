Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 hurt after shooting at Waffle House, Dillon police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said three people were hurt after a shooting at a Waffle House in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the restaurant, located on Radford Boulevard.

He added those at the Waffle House had just left a local nightclub.

Those hurt were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lane said.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing. Lane also said Sunday afternoon that officers were still in the area collecting evidence.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Boiling Springs
Man holding child hostage shot, killed by deputies, officials say
Myrtle Beach tourism expect to see an increase of tourist compared to the last two years
‘There is trash everywhere’: Volunteers pick up trash for Myrtle Beach’s ‘Friday after the 4th’ clean up

Latest News

Deputies investigating Georgetown County shooting; 1 hurt
Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store