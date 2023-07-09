3 hurt after shooting at Waffle House, Dillon police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said three people were hurt after a shooting at a Waffle House in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the restaurant, located on Radford Boulevard.

He added those at the Waffle House had just left a local nightclub.

Those hurt were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lane said.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing. Lane also said Sunday afternoon that officers were still in the area collecting evidence.

