Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall, no injuries reported at this time

(wcjb)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to the scene of a reported shooting at Independence Mall on Saturday around 2:00 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, there are no reports of any shooting victims at this time. Police are still searching for the suspect.

WECT has been told the shooting started at the food court.

Units are on the scene and securing the mall.

WECT has a crew heading to the scene.

