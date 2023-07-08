Submit a Tip
‘There is trash everywhere’: Volunteers pick up trash for Myrtle Beach’s ‘Friday after the 4th’ clean up

By Ashley Listrom and Allyson Bento
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping the beaches clean year-round is no easy task, especially during peak season when there is an influx of people and special events.

Days after the 4th of July celebrations, volunteers helped keep the Grand Strand beaches beautiful during Myrtle Beach’s ‘Friday after the 4th’ clean-up event hosted by Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful.

Residents and visitors were among those volunteers who picked up hundreds of pounds of trash Friday to assist city and county staff who pick up larger pieces of trash during their daily clean up.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Michelle Griffin said although the 4th of July celebration brings a lot of guests, it brings more trash that needs to stay off Grand Strand beaches.

“There is trash everywhere!” said Griffin. “There’s cigarette butts, there’s all kinds of paper goods, and we’re just trying to pick up those things so they don’t make it into our city or our oceanfront here.”

MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan said with volunteers taking time out of their days to pick up those extra pieces of trash, it makes all the difference at keeping the beaches beautiful.

“What we’re really doing is a lot of the fill-in, so being out there just giving a little bit of care and attention and having our grabbers and being able to get those cigarette butts and those extra things,” said Riordan. “So I don’t think that the beach would be dirty if we weren’t here but we’re sort of bringing it to another level of beautification.”

Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful is scheduled to host its next beach clean-up event in August. All details can be found here.

