Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home

Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead at his off-base home Thursday afternoon.

A press release said Senior Airman William N. Uche, 24, was a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Journeyman in the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron who had been serving in the Air Force since July 1, 2019.

“We lost a valued member of Team Shaw this week,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Senior Airman Uche’s loved ones and coworkers as we collectively grieve this loss. We are focused on ensuring we care for the team and provide all the support resources we can to our Airmen and families during this difficult time.”

Military officials said Uche, was originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and his death was considered not suspicious by the Sumter Police Department and officers are going to continue the investigation into his death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. on Friday to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
2 first responders hurt in Horry County mobile home fire
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
SCDNR: Person in critical condition after boats collide on Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’

Latest News

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store
RAW: Deputies release footage of fight at Darlington County convenience store
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach