The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament, with only one match completed Saturday before play was suspended on all outside courts.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 13th-seeded Brazilian who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova nearly made it in time, leading Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 4-6 on No. 2 Court when the rain started.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums is expected to get started as scheduled.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be first on Centre Court against Nicolas Jarry in the third round. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, is then scheduled to meet Bianca Andreescu and defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev will be first against Marton Fucsovics, followed by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Blinkova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

