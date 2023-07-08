Police: Power supply pole repairs to impact Conway traffic, businesses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are warning residents of a planned power outage as crews work to repair a power supply pole.

The Conway Police Department said a crash involving the pole happened Saturday. As a result, repairs are expected to be completed from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will impact areas of Church Street and Highway 501 as well as Cultra Road, El Bethel Road and Highway 378.

Police added they were told signals and businesses in the immediate areas are also expected to be affected by the repairs, as power will be on and off during those times.

Authorities also provided the following traffic route notices for the Highway 501/El Bethel Road/Cultra Road intersection:

Traffic from Cultra Road will only be able to turn right onto Church Street/Highway 501 towards Aynor

Traffic from El Bethel Road will only be able to turn right onto Church Street/Highway 501 towards Conway/beachbound

No traffic from El Bethel Road or Cultra Road will be traveling across the intersection at Church Street/Highway 501

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.