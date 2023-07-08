Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Power supply pole repairs to impact Conway traffic, businesses

(GDFL / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are warning residents of a planned power outage as crews work to repair a power supply pole.

The Conway Police Department said a crash involving the pole happened Saturday. As a result, repairs are expected to be completed from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will impact areas of Church Street and Highway 501 as well as Cultra Road, El Bethel Road and Highway 378.

Police added they were told signals and businesses in the immediate areas are also expected to be affected by the repairs, as power will be on and off during those times.

Authorities also provided the following traffic route notices for the Highway 501/El Bethel Road/Cultra Road intersection:

  • Traffic from Cultra Road will only be able to turn right onto Church Street/Highway 501 towards Aynor
  • Traffic from El Bethel Road will only be able to turn right onto Church Street/Highway 501 towards Conway/beachbound
  • No traffic from El Bethel Road or Cultra Road will be traveling across the intersection at Church Street/Highway 501

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. on Friday to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
2 first responders hurt in Horry County mobile home fire
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
SCDNR: Person in critical condition after boats collide on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall, no injuries reported at this time
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store