Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Timeshare owners and guests staying at the Beach House Golf and Racquet Club were told on Thursday that they had to leave due to structural damage.

Capital Vacations Resort Management, which manages the resort, told WMBF the decision was made by the Beach House’s Board of Directors on July 6. Capital Vacations said it was done out of “an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the Beach House owners, guests, and employees.”

The board then asked Capital Vacations to contact the owners and guests that were on site, as well as those who planned to visit in the coming weeks.

John Goodwin Jr. was one of the timeshare owners staying at the Beach House when he got a call saying his family had to be out of the building by 10 a.m. on Friday.

Goodwin Jr. then had to find somewhere else for them to stay, which wasn’t just stressful mentally, but financially too.

“So far for last night and tonight and then for the places I had to get for the people that were coming for my four units for next week, it’s cost me over $4,000,” said Goodwin Jr.

Goodwin Jr. has been a timeshare owner at the Beach House since the mid-1980s and said he hasn’t experienced anything like this before.

When he got the call he said he wasn’t sure what this damage consisted of and he wasn’t made aware of any timeline saying when this temporary closure would be over.

“I’ve been upset, but things happen,” said Goodwin Jr. “It’ll be interesting to see what the response is because we’ve had to spend a lot of money that we didn’t plan on spending.”

Capitol Vacations provided WMBF with more information about the damage and the next steps taken, but guests and owners we spoke to weren’t made aware of this information prior.

“There were some issues identified with the portico building that houses the front desk, corresponding offices, fitness center, activity center, and the laundry facility,” said Capital Vacations “Professionals were engaged to further evaluate and they identified structural issues in the portico building only that need to be stabilized with a shoring system. That system has been ordered and is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.”

When asked how long the installation will take Capital Vacations said: “The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club is expected to be closed until the shoring system is completed on the portico building, which is expected to occur in the next few weeks, and the structural engineer gives a positive safety report on all structures.”

We attempted to get more information from the board of directors, but they said they are unable to share more details at this time.

