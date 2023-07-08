Submit a Tip
Man out on 10 different bonds arrested in Marion County, sheriff’s office says

Ross Smith
Ross Smith(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man out on 10 different bonds was arrested again in the Pee Dee earlier this week, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Ross Smith, of Mullins, was taken into custody on Friday. Officials added Smith has at least 23 pending charges dating back to 2021 but was out on 10 different bonds totaling $115,000.

Five of those bonds were set in Marion County, while four were in Horry County and another in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Online records show Smith was arrested in Horry County in January for charges including grand larceny. He was taken into custody again in May for failure to appear as well as breaking into motor vehicles, unlawful purchase or transport of copper wire/pipe and possession or making burglary tools.

Smith was then arrested in Brunswick County the following month and charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, two counts of felony larceny, and two counts of trespassing.

In connection to Friday’s arrest, Smith was additionally charged with receiving stolen goods and resisting arrest.

He remains at the Marion County Detention Center as of Saturday morning.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

