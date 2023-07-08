Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One arrest has been made in connection to a fight that happened at a Pee Dee convenience store earlier this week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Thursday at the BP station located on the 1300 block of West Bobo Newsom Highway in Hartsville. Deputies responded to the scene after reports of multiple people fighting inside the store with at least one person armed with a handgun.

Surveillance footage from the incident was also released, showing a number of people inside the store as two others who were fighting rushed into view before two more people follow them.

A second clip shows more fighting toward a back area of the store before the incident de-escalated.

The sheriff’s office said those involved in the fight left the scene before deputies arrived, but were identified.

“These individuals showed no concern for the public and other patrons in the store,” Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said in a statement. “This behavior is not acceptable in society and it will not be tolerated. These individuals will be found and held accountable for their actions”

Quashawn Tyrell Woodham, 26, was arrested Saturday in connection to the fight. He’s charged with high and aggravated breach of peace, but officials said more charges may be pending.

Online records show Woodham is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

