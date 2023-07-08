Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store

(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One arrest has been made in connection to a fight that happened at a Pee Dee convenience store earlier this week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Thursday at the BP station located on the 1300 block of West Bobo Newsom Highway in Hartsville. Deputies responded to the scene after reports of multiple people fighting inside the store with at least one person armed with a handgun.

Surveillance footage from the incident was also released, showing a number of people inside the store as two others who were fighting rushed into view before two more people follow them.

A second clip shows more fighting toward a back area of the store before the incident de-escalated.

Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said those involved in the fight left the scene before deputies arrived, but were identified.

“These individuals showed no concern for the public and other patrons in the store,” Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said in a statement. “This behavior is not acceptable in society and it will not be tolerated. These individuals will be found and held accountable for their actions”

Quashawn Tyrell Woodham, 26, was arrested Saturday in connection to the fight. He’s charged with high and aggravated breach of peace, but officials said more charges may be pending.

Online records show Woodham is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Quashawn Tyrell Woodham
Quashawn Tyrell Woodham(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. on Friday to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
2 first responders hurt in Horry County mobile home fire
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
SCDNR: Person in critical condition after boats collide on Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’

Latest News

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
RAW: Deputies release footage of fight at Darlington County convenience store
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Ross Smith
Man out on 10 different bonds arrested in Marion County, sheriff’s office says