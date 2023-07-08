Grand Strand hospitality industry looking workers to fill year-round roles

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Grand Strand is no longer just a summertime vacation destination, meaning more workers are needed all year long.

General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Sheraton, Suzanne Hinde has been working in the hotel business for 35 years and has spent the last 18 years in Myrtle Beach.

She says over the last five years the need for year-round workers continues to grow.

According to the State Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 30,000 people in the Myrtle Beach area work in accommodation, food services, and hospitality, the highest employment industry in our area.

As of May, there were more than 362 job openings related to hospitality and food services.

D.E.W. expects a 12% increase in the number of accommodation jobs heading into 2028.

Hinde says they’re doing whatever they can to keep a full staff all year long.

“We’re always hiring,” said Hinde.

The Department of Employment & Workforce’s labor market makes projects for the number of hospitality workers needed in different areas.

Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, Victoria Tobin says the hospitality industry is one of the most popular sectors to find jobs in South Carolina but filling those positions isn’t always easy.

Tobin says they’ve been trying to work more with students at HGTC and CCU with the goal is to keep students in South Carolina after graduating and building life-long careers here in the Grand Strand.

“We’re really trying to tap into the local talent and inspirer them to stay here locally. we want those students and HGTC or CCU studying hospitality to stay here locally rather than going elsewhere,” said Tobin.

The Hospitality Association will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 17 at the 810 Bowling in Conway.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.