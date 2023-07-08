Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances hanging around this weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll be staying hot and humid this weekend and that means we’ll continue to have those chances for pop up storms.

TODAY

The heat continues to build this weekend, with temperatures Saturday moving into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland of the Waterway. Factor in the summertime mugginess, and the heat index will climb above 100° during the afternoon. The combination of heat and humidity will allow for more late-day storm chances. Expect scattered storms and downpours to develop into the early afternoon and linger through sunset. Most of our rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset.

Chance for afternoon storms
Chance for afternoon storms(WMBF)

TOMORROW

Another round of summer heat Sunday with a heat index approaching 105° through the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted under a low threat for severe weather Sunday. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but one or two storms could be on the stronger side. Our main concerns will be strong, damaging winds, gusts, and frequent lightning.

The best coverage of storms Sunday will occur through the afternoon, with chances winding down after sunset.

Weekend Storm Chances
Weekend Storm Chances(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A cold front will move through the area on Monday, this will bring another round of scattered showers and storms. Timing so far looks to be late morning through late afternoon timing. The Storm Prediction Center has put our area under a level 1 risk for severe storms. Our main concern will be damaging winds and hail. Luckily after Monday, our storm chances will drop for the rest of the week.

Drier next weekend
Drier next weekend(WMBF)

