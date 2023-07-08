Submit a Tip
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the area of 6500 North Kings Highway just after 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

MBPD went on to state that “life-saving efforts were attempted” at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

