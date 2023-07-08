Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania. (Credit: City of Warren Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. on Friday to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
2 first responders hurt in Horry County mobile home fire
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
SCDNR: Person in critical condition after boats collide on Intracoastal Waterway
Ladayisha Bell
‘We will not tolerate corruption’: Florence County corrections officer charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Ross Smith
Man out on 10 different bonds arrested in Marion County, sheriff’s office says
Weekend Storm Chances
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances hanging around this weekend
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets