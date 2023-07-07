Submit a Tip
‘We will not tolerate corruption’: Florence County corrections officer charged with drug trafficking

Ladayisha Bell
Ladayisha Bell(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County corrections officer has found herself on the other side of a jail cell.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators arrested 30-year-old Ladayisha Bell on Thursday.

Investigators said Bell had illegal drugs while at the detention center and also provided an inmate with a cellphone.

She faces several charges including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking meth and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

“It is always sad when of our own violates the public trust,” Sheriff TJ Joye said. “But we will not tolerate corruption within our ranks.”

Bell was hired as a corrections officer at the Florence County Detention Center in April.

She is being held at the detention center while she awaits a bond hearing.

