Tidelands Dental is 2023′a Best of the Grand Strand of Dentist Offices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At Tidelands Dental, one of the things you’ll likely notice first is their Southern hospitality.

They rely on cutting-edge technology every day to help ensure your every visit here is as productive and painless as possible.

It’s a commitment to you that reaches past the patient chair and starts long before you enter their office doors.

Learn more about them here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.