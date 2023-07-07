SCDNR: Person in critical condition after boats collide on Intracoastal Waterway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it’s continuing to investigate after a boat crash in Horry County on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the crash at the Enterprise Boat Landing at around 1:25 p.m. Thursday. Three people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

SCDNR provided an update on Friday saying that one of those people remains in critical condition, while another is stable. Authorities added the incident happened when two boats collided along the Intracoastal Waterway.

WMBF News spoke with several people in the area after the crash Thursday, including the man who called 911 to report it.

“There was a guy out on the water who flagged us down,” said Robert Glenn-Knight. “I went to help and two boats had hit together. And we just called 911.”

