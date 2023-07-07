Submit a Tip
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office takes over animal control, establishes new division

(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help animals in need across the county as it establishes a new division on the force.

The department said the Robeson County Health Department voted unanimously to transfer animal control to the sheriff’s office in May, with the change taking effect on July 1. The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was approached about the idea earlier in the year.

Under the change, the animal shelter in St. Pauls along with five animal control officers and staff members are now under the direction of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The newly named ‘Animal Protective Services Division’ is already undergoing a series of upgrades,” Wilkins said in a statement. “Immediate review of training, policies, and procedures, upgrades of the agency website and social media platforms, some remodeling of facilities to include improvements to the shelters for housed animals, improved animal care, new signage and new hours to assist citizens in an effort to be more available and transparent, new uniforms for the animal control officers, and clearly marked vehicles for the officers are just a few new steps we will take to improve services to our residents and visitors to the shelter.”

The sheriff’s office added that they hope to facilitate pet adoptions at the shelters and that adoption events will be hosted across the county.

In addition, the new Animal Protective Services Division is also looking to hire two part-time employees and bring in volunteers and donations.

