Riverbanks Zoo & Garden announced the hatching of four rockhopper penguin chicks

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden announces the hatching of four rockhopper penguin chicks.

Zoo officials say they can currently be viewed in the Penguin Coast habitat inside the Birdhouse at Riverbanks.

Officials add when the chicks begin to leave their nest in the next 7-10 days, they will move behind the scenes with their families for a four-week staycation to enjoy the safety of a kiddie pool and build swim skills.

The chicks will return to public view in mid-August to swim with the bigger penguins.

