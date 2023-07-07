Submit a Tip
Police: Man attacked by two dogs in Darlington; investigation underway

Officers were called out at 7 a.m. to Elma Circle after reports of a man being attacked by two...
Officers were called out at 7 a.m. to Elma Circle after reports of a man being attacked by two dogs.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department said a dog attack sent a man to the hospital on Friday morning.

Officers were called out at 7 a.m. to Elma Circle after reports of a man being attacked by two dogs.

When they arrived, police said they tried to help the man by using sirens and loud noises to scare the dogs. However, investigators said they did not work, and the dogs continued to attack.

One of the officers then shot one of the dogs, according to Capt. Kimberly Nelson.

The man was taken to the hospital after the incident. Meanwhile, one of the dogs was taken to the vet by its owner, and the other was “placed in quarantine,” Nelson said.

The police department said the incident is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

