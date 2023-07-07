Police arrest man accused of setting several small fires in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces arson charges after police said he intentionally set several fires in Florence.

Police were called to the 800 block of Pamplico Highway where they found several small fires in landscaped areas of Pamplico Highway and Mountain Laurel Court.

Officers also found a dumpster on fire behind a nearby business.

Police and firefighters were able to quickly get the fires under control and no one was hurt.

Officers found Richard Berardo in the area and took him into custody.

After an investigation he was charged with two counts of third-degree arson.

