Over 100 packages of edibles, firearms, stolen car found after standoff leads to arrest

(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 100 packages of edibles and firearms were found after a Pee Dee standoff led to an arrest earlier this week.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at a home on Old Wire Road West to serve warrants on 30-year-old Eyan Ford, who was wanted on five counts of failure to appear in court.

Eyan Tyrelle Ford
Eyan Tyrelle Ford(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said an investigator saw Ford in the doorway of the home before he ran into the back area. A woman and two small children were also found at the scene and were relocated to safety. The investigator also found a loaded rifle and narcotics in plain view as they entered the home and began to talk with Ford, asking him to surrender.

Ford eventually came out after a brief standoff and was arrested. It was then discovered that he swallowed a number of pills. Deputies then notified EMS to render aid and Narcan was administered twice. Ford was taken to a hospital and was treated before being taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Caption

Deputies then searched the home and found the following items:

  • Two pounds of marijuana
  • Over 100 packaged edible marijuana
  • Two AR-15-style rifles
  • Ammunition for rifles
  • Vacuum seal machine
  • 2018 Dodge Charger (reported stolen from Detroit)

Ford is facing new charges in connection to the incident, including resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving stolen property value greater than $10,000 and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

