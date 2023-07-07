Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say

The explosion happened at Franklinville United Methodist Church on Thursday night.
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse...
An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse on Thursday night.(Franklinville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A church in North Carolina sustained major damage after an explosion on Thursday night.

According to area fire departments, a gas explosion caused Franklinville United Methodist Church to partially collapse around 9 p.m.

The explosion in Randolph County, south of Greensboro near Asheboro, shut down West Main Street in Franklinville while crews tended to the situation.

Photos showed a wall that appeared to have been blown out by the explosion, creating a large hole in the side of the building.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what set off the explosion.

The Franklinville, East Side and Westside fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS.

Related: Lightning strike causes three-alarm fire at Salisbury youth sports ministry building

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,
1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Latest News

Hot & humid today.
FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues with daily storm chances
A $50,000 grant from the South Carolina and Horry County Bar will help fund a new Veterans Court.
New court system making its way to Horry County aims to help Veterans
A Burleson County father tells KBTX it was his son who was fatally wounded in an...
1 injured, suspect wanted in Marlboro County shooting
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says