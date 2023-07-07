New court system making its way to Horry County aims to help Veterans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Veterans facing jail time will soon have a new court system that officials hope will help them get back on their feet.

Right now, Horry County has both mental health and drug courts.

However, a $50,000 grant from the South Carolina and Horry County Bar will help fund a new Veterans Court.

Any Veteran who commits a non-violent crime will have the option to stay behind bars or participate in Veterans Court, which officials say will act like a intense probation.

Not only will Veterans have to check in and get drug tested three times a week, but they will also have somewhere to stay, work and receive counseling to help get them back on track.

Jimmy Richardson, the 15th circuit solicitor, said this new option will help the growing Veteran population and the community as a whole.

“Even regardless of what brought you to this spot, our main goal is to make sure crimes stop and that life is restored,” Richardson said.

Grand Strand nonprofits are partnering with the solicitor’s office to help provide different resources Veterans may need.

Scott Dulebohn, director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, said they plan to help out with everything from housing Vets to counseling them to get as many back on their feet as possible.

“We’re hoping that we can find some more Veterans that might not have been able to come through our door where we can have some type of hands-on and still help with the process,” Dulebohn said. “So, it might get them back on track and keep them going again instead of sitting in a cell.”

Richardson said he hopes to have the Veterans Court up and running by August or September.

