Man holding child hostage shot, killed by deputies, officials say

Deputy-Involved Shooting
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boiling Springs.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies were called to a disturbance with weapons at a home on Coldstream Drive. The initial 911 caller was a juvenile who said her father had a rifle and a shotgun, threatening to shoot someone in the house, including himself.

Deputies said a second caller, an adult male, verified the juvenile’s story and mentioned that several other children were in the home.

The sheriff’s office said a perimeter was established around the home, and law enforcement attempted to get the suspect to surrender peacefully but were unsuccessful.

The other adult male and all juveniles except one escaped the home by climbing out of a window and running to safety.

Officials said the suspect then started going in and out of the house while armed with a rifle and holding the remaining juvenile hostage. The suspect would alternate between pointing the gun at deputies, at the hostage, and himself.

The suspect never complied with numerous verbal commands to drop his weapon, so deputies fired in defense of the hostage and themselves, according to officials. The hostage was rescued, and all deputies were unharmed.

The suspect passed away at the scene. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified him as 42-year-old Somchan Somsanith from Coldstream Drive.

SLED was notified of the incident as standard protocol and will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

