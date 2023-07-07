Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

A look a tourism numbers as Myrtle Beach’s busiest months begin

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s occupancy bookings are slightly lower than last year’s, but many hotels say they’re fully booked.

“For the Fourth of July, we were super packed. I mean every day, we had endless check-ins, we sold out every night.”, said Aqua Beach Inn Assistant Manager Samone Bellamy.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) President and CEO Karen Riordan says hotels are booking to 70 to 80% capacity. She says these numbers are good this early on in the tourist season.

One thing that’s different this year is the length of visitors’ stays. Because the Fourth of July fell on a Tuesday, many people made longer reservations in Myrtle Beach.

Longer stays are one of Myrtle Beach’s goals, as longer stays have a bigger economic impact.

“Just think about doubling the economic impact. It’s two nights instead of one, so the hotel is happy. It’s six meals instead of three, so the restaurants are happy. It’s more time to go to more attractions,” said Riordan.

July and August are some of Myrtle Beach’s biggest travel months. The MBACC predicts high levels of tourism for the next 60 days.

