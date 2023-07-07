Lidl to close Florence location

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A unique choice for groceries in the Pee Dee will soon be closing its doors.

A company spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Lidl’s Florence location will close on July 16.

“This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Lidl is also offering all employees a position at another store in the area, with the company also saving it is “working closely with them on the transition.” Other nearby Lidl locations include Goose Creek, Orangeburg, Columbia, Lexington and two in Wilmington, North Carolina.

