Horry County police searching for man last seen Tuesday

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man they say is endangered.

Justin Berk, 33, was last seen on Tuesday on Leyland Drive near the Restaurant Row area.

Police describe Berk as 5′7,” weighing 160 pounds, with red hair.

Berk has a medical condition, which is why he is considered endangered, the department stated in a tweet. Officers did not say what that condition is.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

