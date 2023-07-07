Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Fire Rescue investigating commercial structure fire in Socastee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire battled a commercial structure fire in the Socastee area Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road across from Socastee High School for reports of a commercial building on fire.

HCFR and Myrtle Beach Fire were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation.

Horry County Police Department also assisted on the call.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue investigating fire in Socastee
SCDNR: Person in critical condition after boats collide on Intracoastal Waterway
Over 100 packages of edibles, firearms, stolen car found after standoff leads to arrest
Critical injuries reported after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail