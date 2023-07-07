Horry County Fire Rescue investigating commercial structure fire in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire battled a commercial structure fire in the Socastee area Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road across from Socastee High School for reports of a commercial building on fire.

HCFR and Myrtle Beach Fire were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation.

Horry County Police Department also assisted on the call.

