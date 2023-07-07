Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County expects to request funding for new affordable housing apartments

Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More development could be coming to the Myrtle Beach area as Horry County plans to request funds to build apartments for low-income families.

The county’s request, which is on behalf of the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach, asks the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for $442,992 for the project that will be located along Mr. Joe White Avenue.

According to documents, the total cost of the project is estimated at $45,060,000. It is unclear at this time how the rest of the project will be paid for.

A newly filed notice shows the project is proposing three new apartment buildings along Mr. Joe White Avenue between Osceola and Cherokee streets.

In total, the apartment complex would have 168 units and 73,000 square feet of building space. Almost 2.5 acres of space each would go to parking and grass areas.

Documents show the purpose of the project is to “meet the City of Myrtle Beach’s affordable rental housing needs without causing current residents to be displaced.” They also state that if the project doesn’t move forward then the “blighted lots” will remain vacant and will “continue to be a hazard in the community.”

The request for the project base voucher funds is under the Housing Act of 1937.

To give your thoughts on the proposal, submit a written comment to Horry County by July 24. Comments can be mailed to 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526.

The county expects to make the funds request on or around July 26.

The county says the project will not have a significant impact on the human environment.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,
1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Latest News

Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. on Friday to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
2 hurt in Horry County mobile home fire
Richard Berardo
Police arrest man accused of setting several small fires in Florence
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
Officers were called out at 7 a.m. to Elma Circle after reports of a man being attacked by two...
Police: Man attacked by two dogs in Darlington; investigation underway
Ladayisha Bell
‘We will not tolerate corruption’: Florence County corrections officer charged with drug trafficking