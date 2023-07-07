Horry County expects to request funding for new affordable housing apartments

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More development could be coming to the Myrtle Beach area as Horry County plans to request funds to build apartments for low-income families.

The county’s request, which is on behalf of the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach, asks the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for $442,992 for the project that will be located along Mr. Joe White Avenue.

According to documents, the total cost of the project is estimated at $45,060,000. It is unclear at this time how the rest of the project will be paid for.

A newly filed notice shows the project is proposing three new apartment buildings along Mr. Joe White Avenue between Osceola and Cherokee streets.

In total, the apartment complex would have 168 units and 73,000 square feet of building space. Almost 2.5 acres of space each would go to parking and grass areas.

Documents show the purpose of the project is to “meet the City of Myrtle Beach’s affordable rental housing needs without causing current residents to be displaced.” They also state that if the project doesn’t move forward then the “blighted lots” will remain vacant and will “continue to be a hazard in the community.”

The request for the project base voucher funds is under the Housing Act of 1937.

To give your thoughts on the proposal, submit a written comment to Horry County by July 24. Comments can be mailed to 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526.

The county expects to make the funds request on or around July 26.

The county says the project will not have a significant impact on the human environment.

