Deputies: Drug investigation yields nearly 400 grams of fentanyl in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 400 grams of fentanyl was found during a recent search by authorities in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it worked in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service on Thursday to execute four search warrants in a drug investigation.

Authorities said the search included two locations within Georgetown city limits and two more in unincorporated areas of Georgetown County. During the operation, around 396.5 grams of fentanyl was seized along with $22,000 in cash and five firearms.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect was arrested n federal charges while another, 35-year-old Orlando Sanders, is facing multiple state charges related to drug trafficking, manufacturing and distribution.

Kenneth Andrews (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also arrested 54-year-old Kenneth Andrews on an outstanding family court bench warrant as part of the operation.

Kenneth Andrews (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.