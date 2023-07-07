Florence County deputies searching for kidnapping suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a kidnapping suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Kenneth Demonte Graham, Jr., of Lake City, is wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning along Highway 52.

Deputies also confirmed that Graham was the center of a manhunt in the area of Highway 341 and Cameron Road that happened later Thursday. An all-clear was given by authorities early Friday.

Graham is described as being around six feet tall and around 164 pounds. He’s also believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.