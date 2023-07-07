Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: More heat, humidity, and afternoon storms ahead for the weekend

A few strong storms are possible Sunday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer weather continues this weekend as we bring more afternoon storms into the forecast.

SATURDAY

The heat continues to build this weekend, with temperatures Saturday moving into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland of the Waterway. Factor in the summertime mugginess, and the heat index will climb above 100° during the afternoon.

More downpours and storms will develop Saturday afternoon
The combination of heat and humidity will allow for more late-day storm chances. Expect scattered storms and downpours to develop into the early afternoon and linger through sunset. Most of our rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset.

SUNDAY

Another round of summer heat Sunday with a heat index approaching 105° through the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted under a low threat for severe weather Sunday. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but one or two storms could be on the stronger side. Our main concerns will be strong, damaging winds, gusts, and frequent lightning.

The best coverage of storms Sunday will occur through the afternoon, with chances winding down after sunset.

More afternoon storms arrive this weekend
