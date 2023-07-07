FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues with daily storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity, increasing temperatures and daily storm chances will continue as we head through the weekend.

FRIDAY

You will notice the increase in humidity as you step out the door this morning. It’s muggy and that’s not changing anytime soon. As we head throughout the day, we will continue the risk for pop-up storm chances. Along with the storm chances this afternoon, it will be hot & humid with the heat index values back into the lower 100s today.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with a 40% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

Actual high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches while inland areas reach the low-mid 90s. The heat index will reach 100-105° today.

It's not a widespread rain, but the chance for a few showers & storms continues today at 40%. (WMBF)

Storms today will not be widespread, but just the typical pop-up summertime storms.

THIS WEEKEND

Storm chances and high humidity continues for those weekend plans. Each morning will be mild with temperatures in the middle 70s and plenty of moisture lingering around the Carolinas.

The forecast for the weekend is a steamy one! (WMBF)

As we head throughout the day on Saturday, we’ll keep the storm chances at 40%. Highs will reach the upper 80s for the beaches and lower 90s inland. The best chance for a shower or storm looks to be during the afternoon hours once again.

By Sunday, the humidity will be at it’s highest level for the weekend. There’s a good chance we may see a Heat Advisory issued for the area as the heat index will climb over 105° in many locations. Actual temperatures look to make a run for the 90s in the Grand Strand. If you are further inland, highs will climb into the middle 90s. It will feel miserable due to the humidity for Sunday.

We will need to watch Sunday for the risk of a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening. It's too early for specifics. (WMBF)

The risk of storms is back in the forecast and with high humidity, we’ve been placed under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for Sunday. The storm chance is actually LOWER for our area Sunday than what we will see Saturday. However, with building heat and humidity, one or two strong storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday afternoon & evening.

The strongest storms would pose a hail & wind threat primarily through Sunday afternoon & evening.

