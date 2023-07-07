Crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart closes Highway 19; Critical injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported and roads are closed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer and golf cart along Highway 19 according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called to the scene of the crash just before 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 19 and Adrian Highway outside of Conway on Friday. The roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while crews work.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured but injuries reported are critical.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating.

