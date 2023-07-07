Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart closes Highway 19; Critical injuries reported

Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
Highway 19 crash with critical injuries(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported and roads are closed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer and golf cart along Highway 19 according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called to the scene of the crash just before 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 19 and Adrian Highway outside of Conway on Friday. The roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while crews work.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured but injuries reported are critical.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,
1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Latest News

Follow WMBF News on Threads!
Kenneth Graham
Florence County deputies searching for kidnapping suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
A few strong storms are possible Sunday
FIRST ALERT: More heat, humidity, and afternoon storms ahead for the weekend
Justin Berk, 33, was last seen on Tuesday on Leyland Drive near the Restaurant Row area.
Horry County police searching for man last seen Tuesday