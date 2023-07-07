Submit a Tip
Chicken waste spills onto Gastonia road after tractor-trailer overturns

The ramp from U.S. Highway 321 onto northbound Interstate 85 was closed for several hours.
The ramp from U.S. Highway 321 onto northbound Interstate 85 was closed for several hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The ramp from U.S. Highway 321 (North Chester Street) onto northbound Interstate 85 in Gastonia was closed for several hours Friday night into Saturday morning after chicken waste spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to a Gaston County spokesperson.

According to NCDOT, it happened just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Gastonia police said no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

