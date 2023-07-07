Chicken waste spills onto Gastonia road after tractor-trailer overturns

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The ramp from U.S. Highway 321 (North Chester Street) onto northbound Interstate 85 in Gastonia was closed for several hours Friday night into Saturday morning after chicken waste spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to a Gaston County spokesperson.

According to NCDOT, it happened just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Gastonia police said no one was injured.

