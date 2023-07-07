Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years of entertaining the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - July 1st marked a special anniversary for the Alabama Theatre.

It’s been 30 years since their grand opening on July 1st, 1993.

Back then they celebrated with two Alabama concerts on July 2nd and 3rd and then July 4th they debuted their production show ‘American Pride’.

Since then, they have been an essential part of the Grand Strand as an entertainment venue for celebrity concerts and big budget variety shows.

