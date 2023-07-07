Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years of entertaining the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - July 1st marked a special anniversary for the Alabama Theatre.

It’s been 30 years since their grand opening on July 1st, 1993.

Back then they celebrated with two Alabama concerts on July 2nd and 3rd and then July 4th they debuted their production show ‘American Pride’.

Since then, they have been an essential part of the Grand Strand as an entertainment venue for celebrity concerts and big budget variety shows.

Learn about all their current shows here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,
1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Latest News

Grand Strand Today - Tidelands Dental
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre 30 Year Anniversary Pt 5
Grand Strand Today - Weekend Refresh
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre 30 Year Anniversary Pt 2