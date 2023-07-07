8 puppies found abandoned behind store almost ready for adoption, shelter says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says the eight puppies that were found in a plastic container behind a North Charleston store are almost ready for adoption.

A pair of fishermen found the puppies huddled in a plastic tub behind the Rivers Avenue Best Buy store. The tub was sitting in the sun, and the puppies had burned paws and stomachs, a post on Facebook states.

The shelter said the puppies suffered from heat stress, were lethargic, panting after being found on Sunday. (Charleston Animal Society)

The shelter’s team of veterinarians gave the puppies intravenous fluids and cooling baths, then gave them vaccinations and dewormers so they could get started on their healing journey.

Kay Hyman, the animal society’s director of community engagement, said the puppies were spayed on Thursday and they’re all doing great.

The puppies are expected to make a full recovery and will soon be ready for their fur-ever homes. (Charleston Animal Society)

The Charleston Animal Society says the puppies are ready for their forever homes and will be up for adoption this weekend.

