3 arrested, charged with accessory to murder in Dillon death investigation

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Three more arrests have been made in connection with a murder investigation from April in Dillon according to police.

This week, police in Dillon arrested three more people, Georgianna Turner Cooper, Amber Nicole Lane, and James Edward Parker, who will now face accessory after the fact of a felony of murder charges.

In May, 40-year-old George Michael Turner was arrested in Texas after Dillon Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. He was extradited back to South Carolina and charged with murder for the death of 34-year-old Cybil Lowery in April.

George Michael Turner (Ector County Sheriff's Office (Texas))

Lowery was found dead with gunshot wounds on Wix Road, off Highway 9 in the early hours of April 25.

State Law Enforcement Division and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrests.

