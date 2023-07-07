Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 arrested, charged with accessory to murder in Dillon death investigation

Left to right: Amber Nicole Lane, Georgianna Turner Cooper and James Edward Parker
Left to right: Amber Nicole Lane, Georgianna Turner Cooper and James Edward Parker(Dillon Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Three more arrests have been made in connection with a murder investigation from April in Dillon according to police.

This week, police in Dillon arrested three more people, Georgianna Turner Cooper, Amber Nicole Lane, and James Edward Parker, who will now face accessory after the fact of a felony of murder charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In May, 40-year-old George Michael Turner was arrested in Texas after Dillon Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. He was extradited back to South Carolina and charged with murder for the death of 34-year-old Cybil Lowery in April.

George Michael Turner
George Michael Turner(Ector County Sheriff's Office (Texas))

Lowery was found dead with gunshot wounds on Wix Road, off Highway 9 in the early hours of April 25.

State Law Enforcement Division and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrests.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals

Latest News

Over 100 packages of edibles, firearms, stolen car found after standoff leads to arrest
17-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Dillon shooting, police say
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
Over 100 packages of edibles, firearms, stolen car found after standoff leads to arrest