2 hurt, lanes closed after Horry County structure fire

Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Fire Rescue says two people were taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Highway 544 area.

Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.

A picture provided by the agency shows that the structure sustained fire damage. The roof of the building also appears to have collapsed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials say lanes of Highway 544 between Singleton Ridge Road and Myrtle Ridge Drive are currently blocked for the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The City of Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department are also responding.

