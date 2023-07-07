Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

19-year-old, teen arrested in deadly Lumberton shooting

Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released are both charged with...
Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released are both charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, SC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department says two people are behind bars for their role in a shooting that left one dead and another hurt.

Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released are both charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to 1301 N Walnut St.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman shot inside a vehicle that ran off the road and into a yard.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The man, 44-year-old Derrick Hester, died of his injuries, the police department said. Meanwhile, the woman is in stable condition.

Murchison is being held under no bond in the Robeson County Detention Center. A booking photo for Murchison was not made immediately available.

The 15-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police say more arrests are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
The emergency management told everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd. to stay...
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,
1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Latest News

Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home
Deputies identify SC woman accused of destroying funeral home in NC
Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the area of the highway and Pace Circle.
2 hurt, lanes closed after Horry County structure fire
Hot & humid today.
FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues with daily storm chances
A $50,000 grant from the South Carolina and Horry County Bar will help fund a new Veterans Court.
New court system making its way to Horry County aims to help Veterans