19-year-old, teen arrested in deadly Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, SC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department says two people are behind bars for their role in a shooting that left one dead and another hurt.

Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released are both charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to 1301 N Walnut St.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman shot inside a vehicle that ran off the road and into a yard.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The man, 44-year-old Derrick Hester, died of his injuries, the police department said. Meanwhile, the woman is in stable condition.

Murchison is being held under no bond in the Robeson County Detention Center. A booking photo for Murchison was not made immediately available.

The 15-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police say more arrests are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

