17-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Dillon shooting, police say

(KXLN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is now charged in a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee that happened earlier this year.

The Dillon Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Dillon Police Chief David Lane later confirmed to WMBF News that the teen’s charges stem from a shooting that happened on April 18.

Officials said 20-year-old Tyzaveus Gilchrist was killed in the incident while two other people were hurt.

Police arrested Jerzeke Qua’Mele McNeil the day after the shooting. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

