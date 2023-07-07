1 injured, suspect wanted in Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in McColl are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

McColl Police Chief Bob Hale said the department is working with the assistance of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division to investigate a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 400 block of Arcadia Drive in McColl for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. Police were told the victim had been shot at the apartment complex but was taken by a family member to receive medical treatment.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Police are searching for a man who witnesses said approached the victim in the breezeway of the apartment building and seconds later shots were fired. The suspect ran away and left the complex in a dark-colored sedan at an apartment complex nearby.

Police say there are possible leads as to the identity of the suspect but no clear reason for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the McColl Police Department at 843-523-5223.

