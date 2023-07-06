Volunteers pick up hundreds of pounds of trash from Murrells Inlet 4th of July celebrations

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of pounds of trash from The Fourth of July were picked up in Murrells Inlet by volunteers Wednesday.

Murrells Inlet 2020 organizes three big trash pick-ups each year. Each trash pick-up event is completed by volunteers dispatched across the inlet.

The organization promotes the conservation of the natural environment through community involvement.

Murrells Inlet 2020 Executive Director Stacy Johnson said that this year brought in more trash than previous years.

“There just seems to be so many more beer bottles and cups and straws than in the years past.”, said Johnson.

Protecting Murrells Inlet’s ecosystem is important because the area is one of the most ecologically diverse counties in South Carolina.

Murrells Inlet is not the only area keeping it clean. This Friday, July 7, Myrtle Beach is scheduled to host an “After the fourth beach clean-up” as well.

