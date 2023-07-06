Submit a Tip
Suspect accused of trying to smuggle drugs into NC prison

Oral LaGrand Dial Jr., 29, of Red Springs, is facing several charges including two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver of a schedule III substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver 2434 grams or over five pounds of marijuana and felony conspiracy.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing charges after they tried to smuggle drugs into a prison.

Oral LaGrand Dial Jr., 29, of Red Springs, is facing several charges, including two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver 2434 grams or over five pounds of marijuana and felony conspiracy.

Deputies say Dial was arrested and located while trying to deliver the illegal narcotics and contraband.

Dial was booked into the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Dial’s first court appearance is slated for Thursday.

