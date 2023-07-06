Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sea turtle lays over 100 eggs Wednesday on South Strand beach

The sea turtle nesting season starts in May and lasts through October. (FILE PHOTO)
The sea turtle nesting season starts in May and lasts through October. (FILE PHOTO)(U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Turtle enthusiasts and beachgoers alike got to see a “rare” event Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts says a “very health” mother turtle laid 102 eggs on North Litchfield beach.

As the crowd of onlookers grew, the nonprofit, which works to protect sea turtle nests, thanked everyone for giving the turtle space.

“...A big thank you to everyone there for keeping their distance and allowing the nesting to take place,” SCUTE stated in a Facebook post. “Without your turtle maturity, she would have turned around, and we would be talking about a false crawl!

The mother turtle had no tracking tags and measured 37 inches long and 34 inches wide. The agency says a daytime nesting like this is very rare.

“Because she laid her eggs well below the high tide line, the NLT team moved it to higher ground,” SCUTE says. “Ginger did a great job probing, finding the chamber, and carefully moving 102 eggs to the bucket. Then Phyllis did an equally good job moving the eggs to the new nest.”

The sea turtle nesting season starts in May and lasts through October.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Latest News

President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.
President Biden heads to South Carolina to tout values of economic plans
Horry County Police Department vehicles
Horry County police respond to nearly 800 calls during 4th of July
Crews completed the sand fencing project to help rebuild and restore sand dunes in Myrtle Beach...
City of Myrtle Beach completes sand fencing in an effort to rebuild dunes
Showers & storms will be lower in coverage today but it's still warm.
FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms continue through the weekend