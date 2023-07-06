Sea turtle lays over 100 eggs Wednesday on South Strand beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Turtle enthusiasts and beachgoers alike got to see a “rare” event Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts says a “very health” mother turtle laid 102 eggs on North Litchfield beach.

As the crowd of onlookers grew, the nonprofit, which works to protect sea turtle nests, thanked everyone for giving the turtle space.

“...A big thank you to everyone there for keeping their distance and allowing the nesting to take place,” SCUTE stated in a Facebook post. “Without your turtle maturity, she would have turned around, and we would be talking about a false crawl!

The mother turtle had no tracking tags and measured 37 inches long and 34 inches wide. The agency says a daytime nesting like this is very rare.

“Because she laid her eggs well below the high tide line, the NLT team moved it to higher ground,” SCUTE says. “Ginger did a great job probing, finding the chamber, and carefully moving 102 eggs to the bucket. Then Phyllis did an equally good job moving the eggs to the new nest.”

The sea turtle nesting season starts in May and lasts through October.

