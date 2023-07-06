Residents asked to stay inside as Florence Co. deputies search for wanted man

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County is asking some of its Lake City residents to use caution as the county’s sheriff’s office searches for a wanted man Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Florence County Emergency Management says this applies to everyone inside a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Rd.

“Please lock your doors and stay inside your residence,” the post reads.

Florence County officials say the man is “thought to be armed.” They are asking people to report any suspicious activity.

The agency says they will tell the public when the alert is clear.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating a shooting in the Lake City area. It is unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

