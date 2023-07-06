Submit a Tip
Researchers up number of hurricanes for 2023 in latest forecast

In total, researchers now predict 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Researchers at Colorado State University are now calling for an above-average hurricane season for 2023.

The university provides forecast updates every month or so, and in their latest forecast, they are predicting an increase in named storms.

In total, researchers now predict 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. In their April forecast, they predicted 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Researchers attribute the increase to warm water in the Atlantic. However, experts say there is some uncertainty with this latest forecast.

“Researchers caution that there is more uncertainty than normal with this outlook because of conflicting signals between much warmer than normal Atlantic waters and an expected robust El Niño for the peak of the hurricane season,” a news release from the university states.

The forecast estimates the chances of a major hurricane making landfall this season is above the long-term average. A major hurricane is category three to five.

At this point, there have been three named storms this season, with no hurricanes or major hurricanes.

The next update from CSU is slated for Aug. 3.

