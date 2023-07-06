Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

President Biden heads to South Carolina to tout values of economic plans

President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.

The president will visit West Columbia where solar firm Enphase Energy and manufacturer Flex Ltd. announced a partnership expected to bring 600 jobs to the state.

Enphase Energy announced a $60 million investment to open six manufacturing lines in the United States. Two of those lines will be in the Palmetto State.

Biden is expected to tout his “Bidenomics” plan on his “Investing in America Tour” as Enphase is using incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a release ahead of Thursday’s visit, the White House took the opportunity to take shots at South Carolina Republicans who voted against the legislation.

“And if most South Carolina Republican Members of Congress had their way, the state would have lost out on over $2.6 billion in infrastructure funding and nearly $1 billion in funding for high-speed internet for South Carolina,” the release states.

The president is expected to arrive in West Columbia Thursday afternoon.

