New Robeson Co. substance abuse assistance program picks up where ‘LEAD’ left off

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new program to help individuals within the county dealing with substance abuse.

Substance Abuse Freedom & Education, SAFE, is a new program created by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to serve as a follow-up program to the now-former LEAD program, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program.

To date, over 250 people have gone through the program.

“It’s about 270 right now, it was 266. It goes up every day because we’re sending people to treatment every day,” said Sgt. Hollis McNeil, SAFE program coordinator.

McNeil and Deputy Eugene Locklear remain with SAFE as principal contacts for the program. The pair were also points of contact for the LEAD program.

LEAD was funded by a grant, up until June 30, when funding for the successful program expired. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins had been working on the SAFE program for about a year in anticipation of the end of LEAD.

Peter Dial was in and out of jail in Robeson County before joining the LEAD program.

“Oh man, if it wasn’t for Hollis McNeil, I probably would still be on the streets, locked up, or dead,” said Dial.

Dial spoke with WMBF’s Eric Richards over the phone from a drug treatment facility in Charlotte he once was a participant.

“I got locked up in February 2022 and McNeil talked to me about the program and I blew him off. He told me I would be back in jail and sure enough three or four months later I got locked back up,” said Dial.

Dial was able to successfully complete drug treatment and counseling. Now he is a paid employee at the facility, involved in the intake process for new participants.

“I just got tired of running, tired of doing drugs. I wanted to make a change in my life,” said Dial.

For McNeil, who has been with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for over 15 years, there is a mission to help as many people in need as possible.

“We try and get them through the programs and get them jobs just to get them back into society,” said McNeil.

The cost associated with the program is being covered through fundraising efforts by the department and donations.

The program is mainly self-referral and an individual who is headed to jail or that direction can request to be taken to rehabilitation to get a handle on their addiction.

A SAFE program contact would assess the individual to see if they meet the criteria for the program, they could be taken to a facility the same day.

“Participants have come to me or have been referred to me by an officer or even the court for the program. When I talk to them, and I take them to Charlotte or Greensboro, I always tell them to concentrate on treatment. Leave all your problems here in Robeson County,” said McNeil.

For more information, please contact Sergeant Hollis McNeill at 910-734-8057 or via email at safe@robesoncoso.org.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.